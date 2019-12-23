RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to reports of propane tanks exploding and cars on fire Monday morning in Clark County.
Crews rushed to the 19500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue to find a 32-foot 5th-wheel-style trailer on fire, with a nearby fiberglass boat about to catch fire, according to Clark County Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters called in a second fire engine and a water tender to help.
The RV was destroyed and two cars and a motorhome were damaged, according to firefighters. No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported.
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause.
