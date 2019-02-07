PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Skal Labissiere from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for forward Caleb Swanigan in a trade of former first-round picks.
Swanigan is averaging 2.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his second season and is averaging just 7.4 minutes per contest. He was picked 26th overall out of Purdue by the Blazers in 2017.
Thank you, Biggie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiLyAGtQ4E— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 8, 2019
Labissiere, 22, is averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13 games this season with Sacramento. He holds career averages of 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 18.5 minutes in 106 games (40 starts) over his three seasons with the Kings.
Originally selected with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Labissiere is a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Labissiere will wear No. 17 for the Trail Blazers, the team says.
Kings general manager Vlade Divac also says the team has waived guard Ben McLemore III.
