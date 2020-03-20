WOODLAND, OR (KPTV) – Healthcare workers in Oregon and southwest Washington will receive close to 6,000 bunches of tulips as a token of appreciation for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flowers will be delivered by Holland America Flowers in Cowlitz County to medical staff at Peace Health Southwest Medical, Legacy Medical Center, Woodland Care Center, The Oaks at Timberline Rehabilitation Center, Vancouver Specialty and Rehabilitation Care, and Beacon Hill Rehabilitation Nursing Home.
The facilities are located in Woodland, Vancovuer, and Longview.
“The message is, on behalf of Holland America Flowers, and the community members in our area, we want to say thank you to all the medical staff for your tireless hard work during this crisis,” according to the company. “You are the heroes and we want to share some happiness and love to all your efforts.”
On Friday morning, the florist also donated 550 bunches to families and staff members at Woodland School District who provided meals for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.