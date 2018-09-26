CORBETT, OR (KPTV) – A man described to the public as armed and dangerous and is accused of assaulting a woman in Corbett has been found and arrested.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Corbett resident in the area of Thousand Acres believed they saw Pavel Mikhay at 8:30 a.m.
Mikhay was wanted by deputies after investigators said he entered a stranger's house and assaulted the homeowner Tuesday morning.
The victim, a woman, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
After responding to the scene of the Wednesday morning tip, deputies located and positively identified Mikhay. He was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.
