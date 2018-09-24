Thanks to tips, some stolen shirts returned to The Unipiper

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- A local celebrity can play his bagpipes merrily again after some shirts that were stolen from his northeast Portland home were found.
The Unipiper shared on social media Monday morning that 25 out of 100 newly-designed and locally-printed Unipiper t-shirts that were taken last week were recovered, and they weren’t too far from the scene.
“Because of your tips, I've recovered 25 shirts, found discarded in a front yard a mile away,” The Unipiper tweeted, thanking the public.
Since these shirts have been found, he said he will donate all the proceeds from the sales to Street Roots, a Portland nonprofit that publishes a weekly newspaper that’s sold by homeless people or those experiencing extreme poverty.
Seventy five shirts still remain missing.
This incident was the second time The Unipiper had been a victim of package theft.
