Thanksgiving brings a mix of Oregonians traveling, staying home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This year, ‘home for the holidays’ takes on a whole new meaning as the CDC recommends people stay at their own houses and not travel.
Drew Curran, a junior at OSU, would normally travel from Corvallis to his family’s Portland home for Thanksgiving. He doesn’t think it’s worth the trip this year.
“I’m sad that I can’t see my family, but we’ll do a Zoom Thanksgiving,” Curran said. “I live with a whole bunch of people here and I feel like with so many people coming and going in this house, I would risk bringing COVID home and that’s no good.”
Meanwhile, PDX is reporting just a small uptick in travel at the airport. The Port of Portland only expects about a six percent increase in holiday fliers, as compared to the already drastically lower numbers brought by the pandemic.
Compared to this time last year, there are fewer than half the number of passengers going in and out, according to PDX.
Outside the airport, Alaska Airlines passengers on Tuesday were getting COVID-19 tests ahead of their trips. It’s mandatory for flights to Hawaii.
“I’m going to the Big Island,” Sema Sackllae said, adding that she’ll leave for a vacation on Friday after spending Thanksgiving at home with just her husband.
“If we’re able to take precautions, I don’t feel guilty specifically going to the island, and being able to get tested and not being allowed on the flight unless your negative,” Sackllae said.
Joshua Martin just returned to PDX from Dallas, where he traveled for work. His next trip is Seattle.
“I’m going there to see a friend and go to Thanksgiving with his family as well,” Martin said. “They’re waiting for me to come out. They want us to do a hand sanitizer, the whole spiel, keep the mask on the whole ride back.”
That’s exactly what the CDC recommends for those who do decide to travel for Thanksgiving, as health officials can only hope the holiday season doesn’t bring an explosion of COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.