BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – In recent years, more people have died in drunken driving-related incidents the night before Thanksgiving than on New Year’s Eve, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A popular trend on social media is to call the day before Thanksgiving “Blackout Wednesday.”
Those who prefer cannabis might use the term “Danksgiving.”
The play on words is good-natured, but the statistics are sobering: 30 people die daily in the United States due to drunken driving, says the NHTSA.
This holiday season, local law enforcement agencies are again urging drivers to celebrate safely or face stiff consequences.
“We have enhanced DUII patrols, as do multiple other agencies throughout the Portland metro area,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Shannon Wilde.
“There’s so many options and it’s all affordable now – Uber, Lyft, rideshare, calling a friend, TriMet – any other way than getting behind the wheel,” Wilde added.
Craft Pour House in Beaverton also takes impairment seriously.
“We’re always making sure that if somebody looks like they might need a lift home, we’re ordering something for them – making sure that they have friends or family that can take them home safely,” said owner Justin Craft.
Like other bars, Craft said he notices a boost in business right before Thanksgiving and through the holidays.
“We usually see an uptick – a lot of times it’s comparable to seeing like a St. Paddy’s Day crowd,” Craft said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.