PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One of the biggest travel weekends of the year is upon us. More than 650,000 Oregonians are expected to hit the road over the Thanksgiving holiday, nearing pre-pandemic travel levels.

Travel plans now through Sunday? Pretty good road conditions through the PACNW. Except snow in Cascade passes late tonight and Tuesday. I-5 in great shape to California! pic.twitter.com/sOV1RUceMp — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) November 22, 2021

If you're driving through the Cascades between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, you can expect snowy winter road conditions on our mountain passes.

FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says the mountains will get 6-10 inches of new snow by Tuesday afternoon. The passes will be snowy until warming temperatures melt much of the snow off those highways by Wednesday evening.

Most of Thanksgiving will be dry, but a couple of much warmer weather systems move through the rest of the four-day weekend, changing mountain snow to rain and washing away some of the accumulated snow. There won’t be any skiing in the Cascades this holiday weekend.

PDX Airport Travel

PDX is urging holiday travelers to give themselves extra time, as major construction projects are underway inside the airport, meaning it might be a bit trickier to navigate your way to the gate. Flight cancellations could also impact travel plans.

Airlines say the worker shortages, burnout and vaccine mandates are affecting flights, with popular carriers saying there aren't enough pilots and flight attendants to make the quick adjustments often needed with flight changes and weather conditions.

Cancelled flights could dampen holiday travel at PDX PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Goodbye Portland rain, travelers at PDX Tuesday were eager to say aloha to some sunshine.

PDX expects about a half-million travelers from Friday, Nov. 19 - Monday, Nov. 29. Last year, the airport reported just over 200,000 travelers. Peak travel days this year – with more than 48,000 travelers forecasted each day – are expected to be the Saturday (11/27) and Sunday (11/28) following the holiday. Pre-pandemic, the busiest travel days around the Thanksgiving holiday saw 55,000 to 56,000 travelers. More than 53 million people will travel for Turkey Day nationwide, according to AAA. That’s up 13% over last year, and the highest single-year increase since 2005. TSA expects to screen about 20 million air passengers during the busy Thanksgiving travel period, compared with nearly 26 million in the same period in 2019.

