PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Across the country millions of Americans took to the sky for the Thanksgiving holiday and travel numbers were close to pre-pandemic levels.
Airport officials and travel experts told people to pack their patience as airports were expected to have long lines, however many travelers returning to the Portland International Airport said they were pleasantly surprised by how smoothly things went for them.
“I was expecting the worst so it was nice to see it as like I said as civilized as it was,” Chris Hayes, said. He and his family traveled for the holiday to Colorado.
“It was really sad last year we just stayed home,” Laura Hayes, Chris’ wife, said.
The Nienaber’s were bracing for long lines and cancellations but thankfully they said that didn’t happen.
“We left on Tuesday because I was worried about the you know the rush on Wednesday and I thought plus it’s going to save me a little money but come to find out being in Vegas for an extra day doesn’t save you any money,” Mikeila Nienaber said. She and her son, Nathanial Nienaber, travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada for the holiday.
“It was a fairly easy trip over and mom doesn’t travel much so this was like a big deal for us to go and kind of spend this time, I mean this is her first Thanksgiving away from home so it was a big deal,” Nathaniel said. It was Mikeila’s first time traveling since 2018.
“I felt safe and you know you’re starting to get used to this whole thing you know wherever you go you know you need to wear your mask and be safe and I’m vaccinated so I felt about as safe as you could be,” she said. The two said they feel a lot better about traveling now compared to this same time last year.
“I travelled before the vaccine which was very nerve-racking but now that the vaccines in place it’s been a lot better and I feel calmer and a lot more relaxed when I’m on flights and stuff,” Nathaniel said.