PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon hospitals are expected to reach capacity in just a couple weeks as COVID-19 cases soar and the first big round of holiday travel comes to an end.
Sunday was expected to be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving weekend for Portland International Airport.
PDX officials projected that some 25,250 travelers would be flying in and out of the airport at the end of the long holiday weekend.
Oregonians and Washingtonians arrived back at PDX Sunday night after spending Thanksgiving spread across the country.
“We were in Dallas, Texas,” said Camas resident Annalise Hutley. “We went to see family for Thanksgiving.”
Another traveler was headed back home to Salem after touching down at PDX.
“We went to Phoenix, Arizona,” Alejandro Echeverri said, adding that he didn’t go on a whim to visit his girlfriend’s family for Thanksgiving. “We definitely talked it over. It wasn’t the easiest decision ever - we wanted to make sure that down there wasn’t as bad as up here.”
“They pretty much have the same guidelines as us,” Echeverri added. “I felt relatively safe and we could do most of the things we planned out to do.”
Echeverri said the sunshine was great break from Oregon’s gloomy weather.
“Go out to the malls, dine-in was open, just kind of sight-seeing, that was definitely the one thing I wanted to do, since I hadn’t been there,” Echeverri said.
With Thanksgiving behind us, state and federal health officials now brace for the repercussions: the expected super-surge in COVID-19 cases due to all the traveling.
“We made the plans back in June, so we didn’t want to cancel, and it turned out definitely worth the trip,” Hutley said.
On the flight itself, Hutley said her family felt perfectly safe.
“There were rows open between us, there was an open seat in between us, they had sanitizer they were passing out, everyone had masks on,” Hutley said.
As for Echeverri, it’s back to work Monday.
“Unfortunately for me, for what I do, I wouldn’t be able to quarantine,” Echeverri said. “I advised my job that I was going down and they just kind of told me to stay safe.”
Oregon, Washington and California, earlier this month, issued a travel advisory asking that people self-quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in the three west-coasts states. State officials are also asking that traveling residents from those states do the same once they get back home.
