PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Drivers headed through northern California and southwest Oregon should expect poor driving conditions as a storm moves through the area this week, according to the FOX 12 weather team.
Drivers should expect the worst driving conditions Tuesday, but regardless of when you’re on the road, you need to be prepared, according to officials.
“Pay attention to the forecast, be prepared, make sure you, your car and your passengers are all ready for winter weather,” Marie Dodds with AAA said.
Nearly a million people in Oregon are expected to travel this week, with the vast majority driving, regardless of the weather, according to AAA.
“Bad weather and Thanksgiving travel can be a bad situation,” Dodds said. “Most folks don’t want to cancel their Thanksgiving trip, so we tend to see most folks head out no matter what.”
One of the keys to being prepared, AAA says, is having an emergency kit available in your vehicle.
“[The kit] should have things like a shovel, flashlights, phone charger, extra food and water for you and your passengers, including your pets,” Dodds said.
Drivers should also carry chains and know how to put them on, Dodds says.
Drivers may also want to have their car battery checked or have snow tires put on their vehicles before heading out.
Scott Nye, a Les Schwab store manager, says wait times at his store are only expected to increase as the week continues.
“This time of year, with the traffic flow that a lot of our stores are seeing this time of year, it can get upwards to three even four hours,” Nye said. “We get a lot of people that want to hit the road, go see family for the holidays, and our primary concern is just getting people quickly and safely back on the road.”
