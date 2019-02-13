'That’s family. I have known them my whole life': Family in Beaverton forever linked with the Currys

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - While the Blazers and Warriors are Western Conference rivals, one Beaverton family has deep roots to stars on both sides.
We’ve all grown up with somebody who became somebody.
Steph and Seth Curry might soon be saying that about Cameron Brink, just a junior at Southridge High School but the top-rated hoop recruit in the state already has 2020 visions on Stanford.
What’s it like chumming around with a future two-time NBA MVP and his older Blazer brother?
“Just being able to watch them both at the same time is pretty fun,” Brink said.
While the Golden State Warriors are out to defend their NBA crown, Brink and the Southridge Skyhawks are seeking an OSAA three-peat.
“It’s a little stressful but I am lucky for the experiences, I am just blessed,” Brink said.
Brink is blessed to have hoops in the family bloodline.
“When we think of family, there is blood family, then there is extended family and the Currys are just extended family,” Steph Curry’s godmother Michelle Bain-Brink said.
That’s Cameron’s mom, Michelle. She, her husband and son were on Golden State’s championship float during the downtown San Francisco parade and why not? They are Steph’s godparents after all and now with Seth Curry is on the Blazers, she plays the role of substitute grandma too.
“My best friend, his mom is very jealous. She’s made it clear that she’s going to be here more often so that the baby doesn’t attach to me than her, so I am OK with that because then I like to spend time with her as well,” Michelle said.
Michelle played college ball and roomed with Steph and Seth curry’s mother, Sonya, at Virginia Tech.
“That’s family. I have known them my whole life. I remember when Cameron was born and all of that so it’s good to have family close by where I am living right now,” Blazer guard Seth Curry said.
Following Steph on his iconic march madness runs at Davidson, to being one of two girls invited to ball in his elite camp the USA gold medalist has a pot of golden wealth of basketball knowledge to dip into.
“I think they are both incredible role models of how to handle what comes at you when you are going on to the next level to play,” Michelle said.
Level up, down on the farm to Palo Alto.
“It means the world that I will have a big support system there so that is a big factor to it as well,” brink said.
Brink has verbally committed as a junior to the Stanford Cardinal near the bay area home of her lifelong buddy, Steph.
It’s a ways out but Cameron says she is thinking about going into the communication field at Stanford. First up, locking down that 6A three-peat in Oregon high school hoops.
