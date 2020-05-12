SPRINGFIELD, OR (KPTV) – Harry Goodier needed some caffeine when he stopped at a Springfield gas station on Tuesday to buy an energy drink.
He also bought at an Oregon Lottery Scratch-it ticket and walked out of the store with the top prize of $80,000, according to lottery officials.
“As I was checking out, that Scratch-it called my name,” Goodier, of Springfield, said.
Goodier was one of several winners this week, as officials say Scratch-it sales have spiked recently.
They say sales last week were double what they were a year ago, as Video Lottery terminals across the state have closed due to public health concerns.
Goodier bought his ticket at the Chevron station on 42nd Street and won the top prize on the $10 Bonus Slots Scratch-it.
The Oregon Lottery says as of Tuesday, one top prize remains.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.