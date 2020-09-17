MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Two Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are sharing their accounts of what happened last week while trying to make sure people evacuated their homes as the Beachie Creek Fire quickly approached. The two deputies drove through a hellscape with flames on both sides of the road.
“That thing it was a monster, I don’t know how to explain it any other way. It was a fat monster coming down the mountain,” Tom Barber said. Dash cam video shows the fire coming quickly over the mountain.
“It was huge, and I think I describe it as a mile long,” Casey Burnham said.
They both said they frantically did what they could to wake people up and get everyone out.
“Just started going down the streets lights and sirens making as much noise as we could, I could,” Burnham said. “Screaming evacuate, evacuate, leave now, telling them there’s a fire, the danger.”
At one point, the dash camera video shows Barber hitting a power pole and then later hitting a bolder.
“I struck a boulder in the middle of the road, pulled over thought my transmission was gone tires were gone but praise the Lord that all my tires were there, and no transmission fluid was leaking,” he said.
Traffic was stalled on Highway 22 as people rushed to get out, but at that point the fire had already jumped the road.
“Which creates even more panic because that’s one of the only ways out of that canyon and if we’ve got fire on both sides, we’re in real trouble,” he said.
Burnham and Barber said they still can’t believe how quickly the flames ripped through the Santiam Canyon.
“And I could literally just watch that fire move at a pace that I couldn’t believe,” Burnham said. “One minute I’m driving and there’s trees down and the next minute there’s fire, it was that fast.” But despite the danger, them along with other deputies and first responders continued to run towards what everyone else was running away from.
“The sergeant, I remember his words, says he wouldn’t know how to live with himself if we didn’t get everybody out,” Burnham said. The two hoping and praying that destruction like this never happens again.
“I’ll tell ya, I will fight or struggle with a criminal that I’m arresting any day overseeing the flames and fighting with the flames because it’s so unpredictable,” Barber said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.