PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Celebrate the holidays with a special concert from rock violinist Aaron Meyer.
Meyer's high-energy Christmas concert was filmed at Ken Wright Cellars in Carlton and features The Brown Sisters.
The concert will be shown on FOX 12 at 10 p.m. Dec. 24, 6 a.m. Dec. 25 and 6 p.m. Dec. 25. It will also be on FOX 12 PLUS at 6 a.m. Dec. 25 and 8 p.m. Dec. 25.
For more about Meyer, go to aaronmeyer.com.
