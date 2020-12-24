PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Celebrate the holidays with a special concert from rock violinist Aaron Meyer. 

Meyer's high-energy Christmas concert was filmed at Ken Wright Cellars in Carlton and features The Brown Sisters. 

The concert will be shown on FOX 12 at 10 p.m. Dec. 24, 6 a.m. Dec. 25 and 6 p.m. Dec. 25. It will also be on FOX 12 PLUS at 6 a.m. Dec. 25 and 8 p.m. Dec. 25.

For more about Meyer, go to aaronmeyer.com

