PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Basketball fans itching for entertainment have been enthralled every Sunday night by the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” of Michael Jordan’s 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.
FOX 12 talked with an Oregon man whose single frame continues to freeze time as one of the all-time pictures in sports.
Framing, composition and timing – it’s all in the art of the shot.
Twenty years ago, Sports Illustrated ranked this as the 56th best sports photo of all time and it has new life.
“It’s hard to get away from it because people keep bringing it up and it is a special image,” said photographer and filmmaker Sam Forencich.
Lake Oswego’s Forencich landed in Rip City two decades ago, but one night in Chicago has him linked to Dennis Rodman for eternity.
“It was such a stroke of luck I guess to even be there,” Forencich said.
Prior to flashing frames for the Blazers, Forencich worked for the Golden State Warriors and was occasionally hired on assignment by the NBA.
“Going to Chicago was really kind of a lark,” Forencich said. “It was a fluke.”
A two-game stay in the Windy City back in 1997 birthed this bastion of sports photography: The Worm splayed out in mid-air for a loose ball.
“It was single-frame shooting back then, so really your timing was really, really critical. You only got really one shot at getting a peak moment like that,” Forencich said.
Jump ahead 23 years later, and the photo is coming back in timelines on Twitter and Instagram.
“It keeps coming back. It has made a couple of rounds, not quite like this one though. I think with the pandemic going on and the lack of sports going on, and this ESPN documentary being out, there is a lot of extra attention just because of all those factors but for all sort of measures it is an iconic picture. I don’t say that because it’s mine, but just judging it objectively, it’s symbolic and I think that’s why Sports Illustrated published it initially,” said Forencich.
No doubt, it’s a classic from a wild figure of the late ‘90s NBA.
While it was a freakish move, Rodman was unable to keep that ball in bounds despite the best efforts by The Worm. Good thing Forencich was there to keep it in play and in frame.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Rodman could be a jerk, but he was one of the best defensive players ever. He struck fear in most guys he was guarding because they knew he would do anything to stop them. He beat them up both physically and mentally.
