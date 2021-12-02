PORLTAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A classic Christmas tradition returned to downtown Portland on Wednesday for its 50th year at the Benson Hotel – the gingerbread masterpiece.
This year’s display, made almost entirely from gingerbread, is inspired by the book and film the Polar Express.
In the display, the titular train from the story circles a large tree made of gingerbread, royal icing and rolled chocolate. On the outside of the train tracks are buildings reminiscent of the one’s from the story. Lead architect of the installation described this year’s design as being about unity and coming together. He also added the completed tree weighs nearly 40 pounds.