PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Bloom Project is shutting down.
The Portland-based nonprofit organization has provided the gift of flowers to hospice and palliative care patients and caregivers in Portland, central Oregon and San Francisco for the last 13 years.
The board of directors voted to permanently dissolve the organization, it was announced Wednesday.
The Bloom Project has not been operating since mid-March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without a definitive timeline for when an effective vaccine will be readily available and accepted, the board has determined that we can best serve our community by donating remaining supplies and funds in accordance with our mission focus,” said Heidi Berkman, founder of The Bloom Project.
The Bloom Project has partnered with local and regional hospice and palliative care organizations, as well as floral wholesalers, grocers and florists to create fresh floral bouquets to be delivered to patients’ homes or care facilities.
The Bloom Project has delivered around 282,000 bouquets thanks to community partnerships and more than 137,000 volunteer hours donated during the last 13 years.
All of the remaining assets will be distributed to nonprofit hospice and palliative care organizations during the next three to six months, as required by Oregon law, providing supplies and cash resources to support critical needs as they care for their patients, according to a statement from The Bloom Project.
(1) comment
'The Bloom Project announces closure after 13 years providing flowers to patients' Another victim of the tyrant queens business destroying policies.
