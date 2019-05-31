The ‘blue tide’ of jelly-like creatures known as Velella velella returns to the Oregon coast

OREGON COAST, OR (KPTV) - Annual visitors have returned to the Oregon coast.
The “blue tide” of Velella velella are appearing along the coastline.
The jelly-like creatures are known as by-the-wind sailors. They range in size from a few millimeters across to seven centimeters.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium says, “Their strandings are a regular, yet fascinating late spring phenomenon in coastal Oregon.” They are especially apparent at low tide.
They are a bright blue and purple color when at sea or freshly washed ashore. After time in the sun, they dry out and lose their pigmentation, according to the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
The Velella velella can be easily mistaken for thin, clear pieces of plastic on the beach.
In certain conditions, it’s not uncommon to see miles and miles of Oregon beach “carpeted with the stinking heaps of decaying Velella,” according to the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
Velella feed by stinging and capturing plankton with barb-tipped cells contained within their tentacles. The venom is considered harmless to humans, but beachgoers are cautioned not to touch any jellies or jelly-like animals found washed up on shore, as some may react more strongly to the venom than others.
Other, more dangerous jellies like sea nettles might also be mixed in with Velella.
“Visitors walking the beaches in the next few weeks should enjoy these incredible creatures safely while their aquamarine hues last. They won't look that good for long, and they'll soon smell much worse!” according to the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.