The Bomber restaurant in Milwaukie permanently closed

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another popular restaurant -- this time in Milwaukie.
The Bomber restaurant on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard announced it is permanently closed.
The restaurant was always known for the World War II bomber outside.
In 2014, the plane was taken down so it could be restored.
The owners of the restaurant say they are hoping to reopen the catering company soon, but say the restaurant is closed for good.
