MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - He was the record-setting quarterback at Linfield College when the Wildcats won the Division III National Championship in 2004.
Now, Linfield hall-of-famer Brett Elliot returns to his alma mater as a member of the coaching staff.
After playing for Steve Coury at Lake Oswego, Elliot earned a football scholarship under Urban Meyer at Utah before transferring back west and leading Linfield to a perfect season and a national title trophy in 2004.
Now, Elliot is back in the Catdome.
“It brings back a lot of memories, fun locker rooms … sore back,” Elliot said.
Elliot’s two years as a student athlete in McMinnville were good times, according to Linfield Head Coach Joseph Smith, who served as defensive coordinator during Elliot’s playing career.
“Brett was part of an offense that was so prolific for us,” Smith said.
Elliot’s good hands helped the two-time All-American earn Division III Player of the Year honors while quarterbacking the unbeaten Division III national champs in 2004.
“It almost felt like NFL Super Bowl champs,” Elliot said. “On a private chartered plane flying back and we felt on top of the world.”
From NFL practice squads to the arena league into coaching at James Madison, Mississippi State and Texas State, the Catdome was calling the newly engaged 36-year-old.
“It’s a special place in my heart,” Elliot said.
Now, Smith and Elliot are on the prowl for the next championship with Elliot as co-offensive coordinator.
“With Brett, you bring in all of this experience and expertise in a lot of different ways in what he has gone out and learned since his time at Linfield is hard to put a price tag on,” Smith said.
Most of the coaches on Smith’s staff have played at Linfield, including Smith, who was a cornerback from 1989 to 1992.
This will be Elliot’s second tour of duty on Smith’s staff, serving as quarterbacks coach during his arena league offseason a decade ago.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
