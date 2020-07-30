PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Anya Anand, a Lincoln High School graduate, is the 2020 Queen of Rosaria.
Anand was crowned Thursday in a special limited Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union and in partnership with the Royal Rosarians. The event took place at the Queens’ Walk in the International Rose Test Garden at Washington Park.
“The new Queen and her court did a short procession around the Garden, and returned to Queens' Walk to lay the traditional Queen's plaque, cementing her place in the long line of Rose Festival queens since 1908's Queen Flora,” according to the Rose Festival.
This year’s proceedings had a unique presentation, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers were unable to assemble the standard collection of community volunteers to meet and greet the court in a series of judging opportunities, so the Rose Festival asked those with the best knowledge of the court -- the princesses themselves -- to make the determination.
It was the first time since 1930 that the princesses picked the queen. That year was also the first time the Rose Festival selected princesses from area high schools.
Anand, who was born in Portland, plans to attend the University of California at Davis, and major in psychology for four years, before moving on to medical school to become a pediatrician.
Anand says that one reasons she liked UC Davis -- located near Sacramento, California -- was because it was "in driving distance to Portland."
Anand was very active at Lincoln, serving as a volunteer co-president of the Associated Student Body and Asian Student Union, as well as co-chair of the Multnomah Youth Commission Committee.
Anand has been passionate about education from an early age and is president of REAL, or Rural Education and Literacy, in India. She visited a remote village in India to give free education to underprivileged girls. According to Queen Anya "This is to encourage girls to be self-sufficient, independent, and secure a better life for themselves, in an area that predominantly doesn’t provide or allow education for girls."
Fans can watch a special telecast of the 2020 Queen's Coronation on KPDX/FOX12 PLUS on Saturday, August 1 at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 2, at 4:00 p.m.
To see the 2020 Rose Festival Court, go to rosefestival.org.
