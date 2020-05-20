BAKER CITY, OR (AP) Perhaps the most curious ballot measure in Oregon involved the sale of heavy machinery.
Voters in Baker City decided Tuesday to sell a quarter-century-old backhoe, with 92% in favor and 8% opposed among the over 3,000 people in the eastern Oregon town weighing in.
The fate of the 1995 Case 580 Super L backhoe confronted voters in Baker City — population around 10,000 — because the city charter requires voters to give approval before the city council can sell property valued at more than $10,000.
Voters also said don't bother coming to us with this stuff again, voting 75% to 25% on another ballot measure that allows the council to sell surplus equipment, regardless of value.
