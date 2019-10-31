BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - As the temperature dips, firefighters say this is the time of year when they start to see house fires caused by heat sources.
Anything from fireplaces to space heaters to wall heaters - depending on what heat source you use, there are some different things to be aware of.
Every year, house fires are accidentally started by families trying to stay warm.
"This time of year is pretty common," said Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Doug Nolan.
Nolan says that's why on cold fall nights, it's important to take a minute before you plug in or power up to avoid sparks and smoke.
"It's always hard and sad to see when anyone has any type of emergency or fire, but just seeing something that can be prevents is just a good reminder to continue that message of safety, and just to continue making sure that things are clear around you heaters," Nolan said.
As far as the do's and don'ts, Nolan says do make sure to keep anything that might burn three feet away from the heat source, do have fireplaces and wood stoves inspected at least once a year to make sure they're in proper working order, and do check your thermostat so that you know if it's on or off.
"With a lot of thermostats out there, there is no true off. There's a low position, so while you may think that the heater is turned off, it will automatically kick back on if the temperatures fall too low," said Nolan.
Nolan says don't put things like curtains, clothes or furniture on top of or too close to a heater, don't plug a space heater into a power strip or extension cord, and don't plug in several heaters at once.
Another good tip: Only use a space heater that automatically turns off if it falls over to avoid catching the carpet on fire.
Nolan advises homeowners to walk around their house, find all the heat sources and make sure there aren't any hazards. Also, check your child's room often, because clothes and/or toys can end up piled on the heater.
