'The dreams came true': Tigard HS alum is new Portland Timbers homegrown player

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After three years at the University of Washington, a Tigard High School alum has turned into a full-time professional with the Portland Timbers.
A 2016 graduate of Tigard High, 22-year-old Blake Bodily got his first taste of Soccer City when he was 14, living in Boise and made the trek out to visit his sister on the Oregon Trail.
“We randomly decided to go to a Timbers game and I sat in the Timbers Army and I was like, ‘Wow, one day I want to be playing on this field’ and then fast forward five years, the dreams came true,” Bodily said.
Reality really set in after forgoing his senior year with the Washington Huskies.
The first team All-American attacker and Pac-12 Player of the Year is now a real pro in the green and gold after first joining the Timbers Academy and playing with T2 right out of high school.
“I always had it in the back of my mind that I kind of wanted to leave school early to pursue soccer. I feel like soccer has always been my dream and something I have wanted to do and I felt like after this fall I had a decent season so I thought the timing was right for me to leave,” said Bodily. “Looking at it now, I am glad I left because they are all shutdown too, so I am glad I have the Timbers here to help me with this whole process.”
Team members are having some individual workouts in quadrants and getting their temperatures checked as they enter the facility. For Bodily, it’s been good to get his feet back in some cleats and be able to kick a ball around for a while.
“The past two days being there have been incredible because prior to that, there are no fields really open around here so I have just been having to wear my indoor shoes and go use a wall and kick a ball against the wall so being able to put my cleats on again and actually have some turf and grass to use has been a big blessing,” he said.
Bodily has just over a year left in school to earn his degree in communication.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
