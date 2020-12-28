MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of Oregonians are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, but what does that mean for the overall economy? Economists say this isn't a typical recession, since some sectors of the economy doing well, while others are enduring the brunt.
Nine months into the pandemic and Oregonians are still struggling.
"You just worry, it's a constant," said Tod Muir. "You can't sleep."
Muir went from working full-time as a delivery driver for a food distributor before COVID-19, down to working 10-15 hours a week.
"You watch every single dollar," Muir said. "You watch the news hoping Congress gets their act together."
Because of the specific nature of COVID-19 restrictions, different sectors of the economy suffer disproportionately.
"This is not typical at all. We're really having the industries you might call consumer-facing type industries, where people are being face-to-face, are the ones being hit hardest," said Tom Potiowsky, PSU Economics Department Chair. "So, in leisure and hospitality, any type of service sectors."
Economists say the V-shaped economic recovery some predicted at the beginning of the pandemic hasn't happened.
Instead, the U.S. is seeing a K-shaped economic recovery where some businesses rebound, and others continue to struggle.
"Another characteristic of the K-shaped economy is rich people getting richer. Because they have savings and some extra income, they can invest in the stock market," said Hiro Ito, PSU Economics Department Chair.
While the stock market has done well, workers have suffered; they've lost hours or jobs altogether.
Economists estimate 10 percent of people in the U.S. are behind on rent.
"Unfortunately, who got hit the hardest in this pandemic was the low-wage people, and minorities, women," Potiowsky said.
While individual states like Oregon do what they can to provide aid to those in need, they're limited by their budgets, which has people like Muir looking to Washington, D.C. for help.
"Come step in my shoes. See what you're getting, you know," said Muir. "You live off $200 a week. It [doesn't] cut it."
Economists say a full recovery is unlikely until the end of the pandemic. As long as there's a need for COVID-19 restrictions, sections of the economy will ebb and flow depending on virus activity.
(3) comments
It did not need to be this bad for any sector if it wasn't for poor leadership from our worthless governor..........
totally agree!
We needed "experts" to tell us this?
