PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - During this week's heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, some are lucky to work in air-conditioning, while others have jobs that can only be done outside.

By far, one of the toughest jobs in triple-digit heat is construction. Tom Martinsen and Justin Rushing started as soon as the sun was up Thursday to get as much work done as possible before the burn of the noon-day sun.

While they weren't working on a hot tin roof, they were putting a roof up. FOX 12 spoke with the men three hours into their work day while they were taking a break at the Garden Home Market Place.

"We've been up on that roof and just got soaked - soaking, so we came down, take a little break, get back up there," Martinsen said.

For months now, construction crews have been working on this project - turning an old Thriftway into a new Trader Joe's and Ace Hardware. It's been one long hot summer.

"We treat it like a battlefield, cause it is. The elements are severe," Rushing said.

Their plan for Thursday - the hottest day of the heat wave - is to get the roof work done before the really searing heat hits, then spend the afternoon working inside and out of the sun. The construction project has gone on for about four months, which means some of these out-of-towners have worked through all four of the heat waves.

