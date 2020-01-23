The end of an era: Portland Meadows sign shuts off for good

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The iconic sign for Portland Meadows turned off its lights this week.
This marks the end of an era for the historic horse racing track that closed its doors this past December.
A lot of people notice the red sign from Interstate 5 with its flashing horse. But that marker of what was the venue for countless horse races shut off its lights Monday night.
General Manager Brian Sarchi says it was difficult for him to see that change.
On Thursday morning, the sign was off as demolition crews continued work at the site.
Sarchi says the track opened in 1946 and held its last horse race in February 2019. He says the track was sold in August of that year and it closed in December 2019. Now, he says it will soon be demolished in pieces and turned into warehouses and storage facilities under new ownership.
Sarchi says many people in Portland might not have known that the race track was open through last year.
“I mean, horse racing used to be a really big thing back in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, you’ve seen it trail off, and a lot of people in Portland probably are sitting at home going, ‘Portland Meadows has been closed for a long time, but actually, it hasn’t,” Sarchi said. “Portland Meadows is an iconic building, it’s been here for 70 plus years and it’s kind of sad to see a real old building like this go away and, I mean, it happens, unfortunately.”
But the Portland Meadows name won’t be going away in the City of Roses. Sarchi says he’s keeping it and moving to another location for off track betting, which was happening at the track site already when there weren’t live races. He says he’s hoping to open that location off Killingsworth sometime in February.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
