PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 3-alarm fire sent plumes of smoke into the air in southeast Portland Friday night and caused part of a building to collapse.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the commercial fire near Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard around 9 p.m. Crews at the scene tackled the fire from the side and above.
Fire officials said fire hydrants near the scene had trouble producing enough water for crews to douse the flames. The City of Portland diverted water from other areas to the hydrants so crews would have enough water.
Fire officials Friday night there did not appear to be any threat to other nearby buildings.
FOX 12 spoke with two people who said they were in the area when the fire erupted.
"We were up at the elementary school playing basketball and we just saw a huge thing of smoke and we heard fire trucks and ambulances and didn't think anything of it until we saw the smoke cloud," the men said. "We just sprinted down here and the flames were just insane, the most insane thing I've ever seen."
Just got here. Hard to even see with all of the smoke. Huge response from Portland Fire and Rescue pic.twitter.com/bnqOMVbUMV— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 8, 2019
It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze and no one was hurt, according to fire officials. No one was inside the building when it caught fire.
The fire caused temporary traffic delays in the area Friday night.
