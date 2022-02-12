PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Alpenrose Dairy has been operating since 1916 and for many, it holds place close to their heart.
“We want to keep it a park we don’t want more houses," Reed said.
“I’m proud of the community for sticking to it and fighting for it," Reed said. "I’m hopeful a decision will be made together for the better of our community.”
Over 2021 it was unclear if the district would accept the city's offer of an appraised value at $6.5 million. By May, negotiations hit a roadblock. That month, Dean Suhr formed 'Save Oppenlander' which turned into 'Friends of Oppenlander.'
Suhr said the goal was to help the district and the city come together and create an agreement to buy Oppenlander Field so it could become a permanent park.
"This where kids come and do come," Suhr said. "They’re not looking at screens. They’re not debating whatever is going on. They’re doing team athletics and getting exercise."
It seemed an agreement was reached in December with the city buying the land from the district. But the city re-appraised the land and valued it this time at $120,000. Now negotiations are at a deadlock with the city refusing to buy Oppenlander Fields for $6.5 million and the district refusing to sell it for $120,000.
“So what friends of Oppenlander have done is we’ve looked at the contract and we’ve looked at the process in the contract," Suhr said. "It says if there’s two appraisals, split the difference and average those two.”
That new number is about $3.3 million. A price Suhr believes worth paying for Oppenlander Fields.
“So we believe it's a win-win," Suhr said. "The school district will make over $3 million on this property after paying 40,000 for it. They’re able to reinvest that into land for the next school per the contract. I believe the community is in favor for it as well.”
“Schools and the parks are the reason we live here. So let's keep them.”