WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV)-- After months of negotiations, it's still unclear what will happen to Oppenlander Fields.

Saturday, around 40 West Linn community members gathered at the park to protest the possibility of it being sold to a developer.

Since January 2021, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District has had a for sale sign on the 10-acre piece of land.

Crystal Reed has lived next Oppenlander Fields for more than decade. With three children and a dog, she's fighting to keep the park a place for you athletics and leisure.

“We want to keep it a park we don’t want more houses," Reed said.

She was at the protest Saturday to show her support for a initiative to get the City of West Linn to buy the park from the district.