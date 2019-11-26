PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is honoring an employee who has spent 43 years in the driver’s seat.
Cindy Kassab started driving for TriMet when she was 23 years old. Now, after four decades, TriMet honored Kassab with the Gold Grand Master award, the agency’s most prestigious designation for operators.
Kassab told FOX 12 that even after spending thousands of hours on her route, she still enjoys seeing familiar faces every day.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of the people on that bus route and we've become good friends,” Kassab said.
Kassab admitted that a lot of things have changed since she started. Kassab said she remembers gas being 59 cents a gallon.
Cellphones have also changed daily interactions.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to know some of the people, but now it’s a lot harder because of cellphones,” Kassab said.
To become a TriMet Gold Grand Master, operators must earn 30 Superior Performance Awards, which are given when an operator reaches 1,960 service hours and:
- Reports to work on time.
- Has no preventable accidents.
- Strictly follows standard operating procedures.
- Maintains good attendance.
- Has no unexcused absences.
- Provides excellent customer service.
- Receives no warnings, reprimands or citations.
- Follows the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
TriMet employs around 1,600 bus and rail operators. Only ten current employees, including Kassab, have reached Gold Grand Master status.
Kassab is currently the longest-serving operator employed by TriMet.
“In addition to being a stellar employee, Cindy is a very caring person,” said Assistant Manager of Merlo Operating Facility, Jean Cook. “Operators come to her with questions, and she is a great resource to her peers. She loves her riders, and her riders love her. She is a blessing to have at TriMet.”
TriMet is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
