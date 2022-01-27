PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After nearly 100 years, a classic American novel continues to inspire audiences now more than ever, including the founder of the Experience Theatre Project.
Set in the roaring twenties, the classic novel has timeless themes that many still draw inspiration from. However, the new Great Gatsby’s Daisy from the Experience Theater Project is an adaptation with a few twists.
One major change from the novel, the story is told from the perspective of a different character of the story and two, audience members experience the story along side the actors not just from their seats.
FOX 12’s Ayo Elise spoke with the director of the Great Gatsby’s Daisy to learn more.
The show opens Friday and runs through Feb. 20. For tickets, visit the link here.