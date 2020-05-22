PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The time away from daily live sports has allowed people to get creative with their love for the game.
When your job is to host tournaments, you need to adjust with no games to play, HoopSource has tipped off “The Greatest 32,” the 32 best basketball players to ever come out of Oregon.
“We run some of the largest basketball leagues and basketball tournaments for youth and all the way up through high school seniors, boys and girls,” Menten said.
Ryan Menten is a member of the Beaverton High Class of ’99, who together with 2003 Barlow alum Dave Walker, formed HoopSource 12-years ago.
“We’re homegrown. We’re from here. We’ve played against a lot of these guys. We grew up idolizing some of the past greats. That gives us a great start but then the research we did beyond that,” he said.
That thirst for knowledge led Ryan and Dave to compile a list of the greatest 32 all-time male basketball players from the Beaver State.
“We’ve been talking about it for years. Everybody in the city, everybody in Oregon always talks about, ‘who’s the best? Who’s the greatest?” Menten said.
From Kevin Love to Mel Counts and Richard Washington.
Payton Pritchard to Terrell Brandon and Freddie Jones the guys at HoopSource did their due diligence.
“We put a panel of seven hall of fame coaches as well as top basketball media in the area and said, ‘Hey, listen. What do you think? Here’s our list.’ There are moving parts. There were people going in and people going out,” he said.
The virtual bracket is tallying up social engagement with votes and debates on the HoopSource Instagram and Facebook pages.
“We had a list of about 75 guys and dwindled it down to 32 based on the fact of these folks from the community all chiming in and really putting their best foot forward to get the list right,” Menten said.
Now it’s on to the final week of voting by the people, for the people.
“Really kind of remind everybody, whether they are older generation or newer generation, of some of these greats that we have in the state,” he said.
HoopSource will donate prize money to the winners’ charity of choice.
You can vote on Instagram @HoopSource, Twitter: @Hoopsource1 or on Facebook at Menten Walker (HoopSource Basketball).
