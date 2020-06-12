PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After nearly three months The Grotto in northeast Portland is back open but with a few changes.
The 62-acre Catholic sanctuary is open with strict social distancing.
But visitors will be able to see the gardens and art.
The executive director says they're excited to welcome people back is asking everyone to give others space and follow the markings on the ground.
Regardless of a person's religious beliefs, he feels this is a great place for people to get away from home and enjoy a little peace and prayer.
"This is a place of peace. A place you can come and reflect. A place of solitude. That is what people typically come here for anyhow. I am going to tell you because of the smaller crowd, people will get to have a little more peace, a little more time to themselves, a little more time to reflect,” said Executive Director Chris Blanchard. “So, it's a perfect place for people to come during these difficult times.”
Visitors will have to wear a mask, keep hands sanitized and stay out of closed areas. Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home.
Sunday masses have also resumed, but visitors are asked to register ahead of time because only 21 people can attend at a time.
For more information visit thegrotto.org.
