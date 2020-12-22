PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is still in the hospital after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning.
"He was very lucky a vital organ wasn't hit," Mari Lemar said.
A local family is counting their blessings after they said 39-year-old Jereme Jeffries was shot this weekend. Portland Police said he was shot multiple times at the intersection of Southeast 68th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
"It's pretty scary because he was the one driving. It happened pretty fast," Mari Lemar, Jeffries' cousin-in-law, said. "All she remembers was a darker car pulling up right next to them, had the window cracked open, and she saw the gun, and they just started shooting."
Lemar said Jeffries is stable, but it will be a while before he's fully recovered.
"He got shot four times," Lemar said. "One shattered his shoulder blade; he has a broken tail bone, a broken rib and one hit close by his lungs."
She said this shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
"From what detectives have told us is that they, it's part of a gang-related shooting, rival shooting," Lemar said. "So, it's just really unfortunate they got caught in the crossfire. They live just two blocks up the road; they were almost home."
This is just one of more than half a dozen shootings we've seen in the last week in the metro area.
"It's very heartbreaking because it's not only our family, but it's also the community," Lemar said.
She said she's concerned about the gun violence we're seeing.
"Growing up in the area, I think it has gotten a lot worse. The gun violence is getting out of hand," Lemar said. "It's really scary. I don't want to take my little dog out to walk because it's like I don't know, it's so unsafe."
Lemar thinks Portland's leaders need to focus on community outreach to help solve the problem.
"They do have to have a little bit more outreach so our families can be safe, our neighbors, our kids," Lemar said.
If you know anything about this shooting, Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers up to $2,500 for any information. If you'd like to help the Jeffries family, you can donate to their GoFundMe.
