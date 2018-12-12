PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo is welcoming a new kid goat to its Family Farm.
The baby goat was born on Nov. 24 at the zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation and arrived with his mom, Lilac, at the Oregon Zoo last week.
The kid is named Bruce Wayne in honor of father, Justice–as in DC Comic’s “Justice League”, of which Batman is a member, the zoo says.
“We’re so excited to welcome these two to the herd, Tanya Paul, who oversees the animals at the zoo’s Family Farm, said. “We’ve been keeping a close eye on Lilac since Bruce was born, and now that they’re here, we can continue to make sure both mom and baby are happy and healthy.”
The Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is in Clackamas County; the zoo says goats at the conservation center help California condors by eating wild vegetation, including ivy and blackberries.
When Bruce is big enough, the zoo says he will spend some of his time at the conservation center.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcast Corporation. All rights reserved.
