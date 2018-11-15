SALEM, OR (KPTV) - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Salem.
The "Holiday Grand Tree" arrived at the Oregon state capitol Thursday morning.
This year's tree is a 30-year-old and 30-foot tall noble fir.
The Oregon Department of Forestry handpicked it from the Clatsop State Forest.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman whose son works for the forestry department -- and helped bring in the tree this morning.
“It’s such a big tree and how they gotta move it and get it in there, through the doors and not break the limbs. And once it's in the rotunda, they have to get it up and even. It's such an interesting project,”
Volunteer electricians will now string more than 7,000 lights on the tree.
All those lights will be turned on during the holiday tree lighting celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
