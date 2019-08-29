SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The kicker is coming for Oregon taxpayers.
Personal income taxpayers will get nearly $1.6 billion back at tax time, according to state economists.
The size of a taxpayer’s kicker will depend on how much they earned and paid in taxes.
Those making between $11,700 and $27,500 will receive a kicker up to $169, according to projections. People making between $27,500 and $49,700 will see about $373. In the range of $49,700 and $90,500, the expected kicker will be $679.
The median refund for taxpayers is expected to be $346, with the average payout at $739.
For more information, go to Oregon.gov.
