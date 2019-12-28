HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Les Schwab Invitational is underway in Hillsboro showcasing some of the best high school basketball players in the nation.
The annual invite held at Liberty High School is dubbed one of most prestigious holiday tournaments around.
And this year, three nationally ranked teams along with some of the best teams in Oregon are duking it out over five days.
In the past, the tournament has featured a ton of future college and NBA stars and organizers say this year is no exception.
The Les Schwab invite continues through championship Monday.
Friday's semis also feature the slam dunk contest.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.