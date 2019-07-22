'The pain is unreal': Family of SE Portland shooting victim begs for information in unsolved case

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – July 22, 2019 marks five years since a local man was murdered, but his family is still searching for answers as the killer hasn’t been found.
In 2014, Portland police say 19-year-old Paul Krekeler was shot to death in the Woodstock neighborhood of southeast Portland.
Investigators then believe Krekeler ran down Southeast 57th Avenue before collapsing in someone’s yard.
“He made a life living and standing for what he believed in, and for people that couldn’t stand for themselves,” said Krekeler’s best friend, Kemper Woodruff.
Woodruff says Krekeler touched so many people, including his friends at school and his teammates on Portland’s Inner City Shine, a semi-pro football team Krekeler played for.
“He had the ability to see the special, unique qualities that made somebody who they are,” said Woodruff.
Paul’s mother, who did not want to be named, tells FOX 12 she calls her son a protector. She wrote a letter that Woodruff read since she was too emotional to go on camera.
“Today marks the fifth year of a day my whole life changed.
Every year, this day feels the same as the first time I got the news my son was murdered.
My son is the first thing I think of when I wake up, and my son is the last thing I think of before I go to bed.
I miss Paul more and more with each day, because a broken heart gets no rest.
The pain is unreal.
The reality of every unsolved case is the same in that somebody out there still knows what happened.
But the special state of misery I have to deal with is uniquely my own.
So I ask again, that anyone who knows anything comes forward and may remain anonymous.”
Krekeler’s family and friends are eager for the people involved to step forward. They know with each day that goes by, the chance for justice diminishes.
Police say there is no new information in the case.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
