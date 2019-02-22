PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County grand jury ruled on Friday a Portland police officer will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing Andre Gladen, who, according to his family, was legally blind and schizophrenic.
Gladen, a father of five and grandfather of two, who was visiting from California, was shot and killed by Portland Police Officer Consider Vosu on Jan. 6 of this year.
Police say Officer Vosu responded to a home in the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street after a 911 caller reported a man was outside and would not leave the property.
The man living in the home told FOX 12 in January that Gladen asked for water, then asked to come inside, saying someone was trying to kill him. The man said Gladen eventually went into the home and rushed Officer Vosu with a knife.
Police said Officer Vosu used a Taser on Gladen, but it was not effective.
Officer Vosu then shot Gladen, who was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
During the investigation, officials say, a knife was found in the home and seized as evidence; however, officials have not confirmed whether the knife belonged to Gladen or Officer Vosu.
Officer Vosu was placed on standard, paid administrative leave during the investigation.
The family of Gladen sent a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw last week, saying the policing institutions in Portland failed Gladen.
The letter states Gladen had sought emergency psychological services while visiting his cousin in Portland the day he was killed.
In the letter, the family requested a meeting with Mayor Wheeler and Chief Outlaw, both of whom agreed to a closed-door meeting.
That meeting was held Friday morning, on the same day the grand jury returned a not true bill in the case. The bill means jurors believe Officer Vosu was justified in his use of deadly force against Gladen.
“I definitely appreciate the mayor and chief of police giving ear and they appeared to be open-hearted,” Gladen’s sister, Donna Martin, said.
She believes Gladen was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed.
“The approach that the officer took was extreme,” Martin said.
Now, she and her family have vowed to help those suffering from mental illness. Martin says her family requested to meet with city leaders, to propose changes in the way police respond to calls involving the mentally ill.
“The main goal here is to make sure it don’t happen to anybody else. It doesn’t matter what color you are,” Fonte, Andre’s brother, said.
The family’s lawyer believes there are systemic problems in Portland when it comes to mental health and policing.
Despite being given the opportunity to meet with city leaders, when asked how she felt after the meeting, Gladen’s mother said, “Same way I went in, angry.”
“I feel like the police took my son,” Dorothy Collins said. “They took him from me and I can’t get him back.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.