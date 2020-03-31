PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With more than 20 health care workers in the Portland area now testing positive for COVID-19, nurses on the front lines of the pandemic continue to plead for more protective equipment to keep them safe on the job.
Matt Caliza, a registered nurse who works in the Eugene area, said nurses at his facility are being asked to use face masks and other protective equipment in ways that go against their training, because there isn't enough to go around, posing a potential threat not only to the medical staff but to their families at home.
“I know some folks are taking a shower at their facility and then getting home and taking all their clothes off outside, taking another shower,” Caliza said.
On Tuesday, the union that represents health care workers in Oregon, AFSCME, called for more action from Congress and the current administration to protect frontline workers, with the situation in New York a grim reminder of what could happen when Oregon sees a surge of critically ill patients.
“We don’t want to be in that space. I mean, the fact is that the push for PPE should have been three weeks ago. There’s no excuse for this,” said Stacy Chamberlain, president of Oregon AFSCME Council 75.
Chamberlain said some nurses are being asked to use protective equipment such as N95 face masks, which are designed to be used once and then discarded, for an entire shift in order to ration limited supplies.
