PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Maybe you have seen the Reader at Portland Community College’s southeast campus, but did you know it was created by a local artist?
Portland-based physicist turned artist Julian Voss and his team created this unique work and it is just one of his many pieces that are featured around the world! Julian is known for creating sculptures that look solid from one angle and then seemingly disappear at another.
FOX 12’s Ayo Elise talks with the artist to learn more about it takes to create these works of art and how science influences each of his pieces.
To learn more about Julian and where you can see his work, check out his website: julianvossandreae.com