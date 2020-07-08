The road to recovery for Terri the tortoise found stranded, injured in Washington

PULLMAN, WA (KPTV) – It’s been a long road to recovery for Terri the tortoise.
A couple found the badly injured animal on the side of a road in Benton City, Washington.
They drove the tortoise straight to Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, more than 150 miles away.
Veterinarians at the school said it was the right call, because Terri’s condition was very serious.
Dr. Marcie Logsdon, faculty veterinarian at the WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital, said the tortoise’s shell was in such bad shape that a portion of her spinal cord was exposed.
They weren’t sure Terri would survive that first night.
“They did an amazing job just caring about her, the amount of empathy is just wonderful,” Logsdon said of the couple who rescued Terri.
With a lot of fluids and support, the tortoise was able to begin healing and new bone started growing over the damaged shell.
Along with the obvious injuries, Terri was also dealing with stomach ailments from eating more than 70 rocks.
After three months of treatment, Terri the tortoise was released to her new home – with the couple that found her.
Terri is estimated to be 10 to 15 years old but can live to be 100 years old.
