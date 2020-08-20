BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Many schools will not open for in-person learning right away, but what about the performing arts? A lot of parents and students are wondering what band, theatre and choir will look like this fall.
Southridge High School in Beaverton may be closed to kids in-person next month, but for students who participate in the performing arts, the show must go on.
“Just in general, the band, the choir, the theatre, is one of the areas that really innervates kids, because they can see that they have a way to express themselves that they can’t normally do it,” said Jim Fewer, Theatre Arts Director at Southridge High School. “They develop a form of confidence, which you don’t see in many different areas in school.”
Fewer said his students are used to putting on performances for audiences with their friends. But not this year, at least not for the first part of it.
“They’re worried, because they don’t know what to expect and a lot of them, it’s the social aspect of just coming to school and being there with teachers that respect them, peers that they adore, and just being with their friends," Fewer said.
Fewer said teaching theatre online is not ideal, but it’s a challenge he’ll gladly accept for his students.
“One of them said that theatre is the one thing that kept him coming to school and another one said that the performing arts kept him coming to school,” said Fewer. “All the other stuff was required, but this was the fun stuff.”
“It was the icing on the cake for them to enjoy their days at school,” he continued.
He hopes to keep their school days still enjoyable, even if virtually.
“We have to get really creative, whether it be a Zoom lesson, or 'okay, we’re all going to go outside and we’re going to do a tour in our backyard and we’re going to create birds or whatever,'” he said. “I’ve even talked about online rehearsals, where we do Zoom rehearsals and just getting it prepared that way.”
“We’re all just experimenting with what can we do to keep theatre alive,” Fewer continued.
Keeping theatre alive, in a time when he said it’s really needed.
“It’s so easy for us to fall into the negative world right now and the negative thinking, but theatre is one of those places where we can see the positive and search for the positive.”
Fewer asks for encouragement and support during this time, while everyone learns how to do school online.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.