The spinning loaf of bread is back: Iconic Franz Bakery sign returns to NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An iconic loaf of bread is spinning again in northeast Portland.
The Franz Bakery sign, originally installed in 1956, was taken down last summer for a deep cleaning and an update to its lighting.
On Tuesday, the spinning sign was reinstalled at Franz Bakery’s building on Northeast 11th Avenue near Flanders Street.
The sign went up just in time to celebrate the 114th anniversary of the Northwest-founded company on April 1.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.