PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s become another struggle for territory in Portland during the city’s never-ending battle with homelessness: Laurelhurst Park—well-known for its big trees and nestled in one of Portland’s upscale neighborhoods—is now home to a growing homeless camp and growing controversy.
“It’s become a place to avoid instead of a place to treasure,” Jerry Head, who lives a few blocks from the park, said. “I used to enjoy playing [tennis] over there because it’s such a beautiful spot.”
On Thursday, other neighbors who also live nearby said they still enjoy taking their dog to the park and don’t feel unsafe with the influx of tents and campers.
“We stand in solidarity with the un-housed community of Portland,” Zach Adelman said. “We feel totally safe. My partner and I believe that everybody has a right to exist wherever that may be.”
Neighbors who live right on the edge of the park didn’t want to comment on camera but described feeling frustrated and afraid, and said they are fed up with crime, drugs, needles, and unsanitary conditions.
A scathing issue of the Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association neighborhood newsletter likened the situation as desperate and called on the city to step in.
The association president, Jeff Martin, wrote in part:
“The camp is expanding into the park. Open fires are being started on the sidewalks. Furniture is being moved into the street. Emboldened campers are accosting neighbors in their own homes. And what is our local government doing about these reports? Not much…we need the city to act. We need the city to clear Laurelhurst Park and its surrounding streets of illegal campers without delay and keep it cleared.”
But others have also taken notice of neighbors’ growing frustrations. A group of protestors now often stands watch at the park, providing meals to the hungry and a clear message that they don’t support any sweeps.
Randy Rainwater used to be homeless. He said he doesn’t live nearby the camp but visits often because he has friends there.
“Until they place them in housing somewhere, it’s not doing them no good moving them around from spot to spot because it’s going to be the same problems everywhere that you hear from everyone else,” Rainwater said.
What everyone seems to agree on is there must be a better place for the homeless to go and stay.
“We don’t believe they should be doing sweeps at all, especially in the middle of the pandemic,” Adelman said.
Head thinks a good solution would be to move campers to an empty city-owned parking lot or other bare parcel of land.
“I think we all need a park,” Head said. “All of us need the park and so this has kind of been taken away from us.”
It’s unclear whether the camp will be cleared by the city soon.
A spokeswoman for the city’s Office of Management and Finance told FOX 12 that cleaning and clearing crews do not release exactly when certain camps will be cleared out. However, city reports show Laurelhurst Park is scheduled to be cleaned this week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
