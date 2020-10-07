PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – To trick or treat, or not. It’s still a big question on parents’ minds as they wrestle with how to celebrate Halloween during the pandemic safely.
The Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority are discouraging traditional trick-or-treating this year, calling it a high-risk activity for spreading COVID-19.
Several parents told FOX 12 Wednesday that they won’t be taking their kids trick-or-treating but are still on the fence about handing out candy.
“I think people are definitely struggling because they want to, and it’s been a strong tradition in our neighborhood, especially,” Stephanie Gwynn said.
Her son, Xavier, loves Halloween and going trick-or-treating.
“Me and my friends go -- we’ve gone for the past three years,” Xavier said. “We were going to go this year, but then COVID happened, so we, we’re talking about it, and we decided we were not going to trick-or-treat this year.”
It’s a bummer in the West Lake area of Lake Oswego that’s famous for the all-out experience, including decorations and the highly-covet big candy bars.
“A lot of people from Lake Oswego, and even outside of Lake Oswego, come to West Lake to trick-or-treat, and there are hundreds of kids,” said Kate Goddard, who lives in the neighborhood.
“I think that it will be less (this year), but considering it’s our neighborhood, I still think we’re going to see a lot of people,” Goddard added.
Some families said they’ll just stay home and throw small parties.
“We have two young children -- they have their costumes already to go, but we’re probably going to do something small with just a couple families,” Gwynn said.
Others are sticking to tradition with a twist.
“We’re going to set up three big tables and space it out and have kids come up one at a time and have the candy set out, so they’re not reaching their hands into a big bowl,” Goddard said. “Just so we do it as safely as possible but still able to have fun on Halloween.”
If organized events are more of your thing, Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation is still pulling out all the stops on its popular Monster Mash party, but from a distance.
Families can load up in the car and follow a special map to various locations, both spooky and sweet.
“At each of those facilities, there will be a treat station, AKA, a really awesomely decorated Halloween candy where we’re going to pre-bag candy using Oregon Health Authority restaurant guidance and drop them into your car,” said Jamie Inglis, with the parks and recreation.
The Monster Mash Spooktacular will feature six to ten drive-through friendly locations at Lake Oswego parks and facilities. The locations are expected to be released about two weeks before Halloween.
Families are encouraged to wear costumes, decorate their cars, and listen to spooky music.
You can find more information here.
