KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - The wait is officially over! If you've been craving a Double-Double and fries, you can now make that order at the In-N-Out in Keizer, but brace yourself for a bit of a line.
After months of waiting, In-N-Out opened its door and people stood in line all night to be one of the first to get their hands on a hamburger or some fries.
"Got here last night at about 9 o'clock," said one person in line.
Many arrived early - and hungry.
"I just get a Double-Double and a vanilla shake," one woman waiting in line said.
Employee's at In-N-Out's newest and northernmost location took notice of the long line and passed out free coffee and hot cocoa.
In-N-Out employees are passing out hot cocoa and coffee to people in line ☕️ No word on the exact opening time just yet, but this warm treat helps with the wait @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/UmKyVTetPC— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) December 12, 2019
In-N-Out is known for its fresh hamburgers and hand-cut fries, along with its not-so-secret menu - which nearly everyone in line had memorized.
"So, Animal-Style fry is delicious! They just put cheese on top of the fries, throw on their secret sauce and grilled onions - it's to die for."
Gordie Lerg may know that menu better than anyone else.
"Its got a taste all its own," said Lerg. "I don't care what anybody says - everything is fresh."
Lerg has been a dedicated fan of the California chain since its first location opened in 1948. And he was one of the first through the doors when the Keizer employees opened early Thursday morning, just after 8 a.m.
"It is worth the wait. Yes, it is worth the wait," said Lerg. "Everything is perfect - just the way I want it."
In-N-Out in Keizer is officially OPEN and those fries smell so good. The line outside the building and in the drive thru continue to grow, but they’re moving quickly @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7wrBxSeV5J— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) December 12, 2019
Anyone planning on making their way over to the drive-thru for a meal should know there is a traffic plan in place. Drivers are being directed through Keizer Station Boulevard to the Volcanoes Stadium parking lot, then flaggers will tell them where to go from there.
Although the Keizer In-N-Out was opened early Thursday morning, that won't be the case everyday.
The hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and open until 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturdays.
