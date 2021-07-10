Theater students to take the stage in Salem as part of Broadway Dreams Summer Incentives

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Theater students in Salem will take the stage on Sunday for the first time in more than a year. It’s part of this year’s Broadway Dreams Summer Intensive Program.
“What makes us different from other organizations is that each program is led by a different Broadway director or choreographer and we take our teaching artists who have reached the pinnacle of their success and help them inspire the next generation, “ Annette Tanner, executive director and founder of Broadway Dreams, said.
Tanner said there’s even more to the program than meets the eye.
“It’s not just about Broadway or being on the stage,” she said. “It’s about getting skills that are going to help you in your life being more confident, being able to talk to people, being able to collaborate.”
This year, Enlightened Theatrics in Salem is the only West Coast, in-person location for Broadway Dreams Summer Intensives. Students ranging from ages 7 to 64 are training in voice, acting and dance with Broadways stars, like Ryann Redmond. Redmond has starred in four Broadway plays. She is an alum and now faculty member of the program helping teach the next generation.
“I am the bridge between the student and the faculty member,” Redmond said. “I went through the entire program as a student, I interned, I assisted Annette at one point. To come back, I just really revel in the full circle moments and impart my experience that started with Broadway Dreams and is continuing with Broadway Dreams.”
Vincenzo Meduri, the founding artistic director of Enlightened Theatrics, said they’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this for years.
“We’ve been working with Broadway Dreams for a couple years now since 2015,” he said. “We’ve done some one day kind of master classes. (Redmond) was actually our first guest we brought in in 2015. So this year we’d been talking throughout the year and thought why not give it a try and we’re the only in-person West Coast location this summer.”
The live performance is at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Salem’s Historical Amphitheater. For tickets, e-mail boxoffice@enlightenedtheatrics.org.
